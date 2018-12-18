Crime

Person shot multiple times outside Belleville apartment building, police say

By Mary Cooley

December 18, 2018 02:24 PM

Two people are in custody and one person was treated at a St. Louis hospital after suffering multiple gunshot wounds Monday night, Belleville police said.

Officers were called to the 3900 block of West Main Street for gunshots, a Facebook post stated on Tuesday afternoon. The Facebook post did not specify what time the shooting occurred.

Police wrote that they found several shell casings near apartment buildings at 3908 W. Main.

Shortly after, Memorial Hospital called police to report they were treating a person who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds. That person was then taken to a St. Louis Hospital.

On Tuesday afternoon, police said they had two suspects in custody related to the investigation.

Police were asking anyone with information about the shooting to call Belleville Police at 618-234-1212 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-8477.

