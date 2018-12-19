Two charged after police catch them on roof of building they’re accused of trying to rob

Two men were taken from a rooftop in East St. Louis to the St. Clair County Jail last week.
Kaalon S. Hill, 24, and Lee E. Barnes, 45, are each charged with burglary, attempted burglary and possession of burglary tools.
Hill and Barnes were discovered on the roof of A&S Market at 1000 Martin Luther King Drive in East St. Louis early on Thursday morning, police told KMOV news. The station reported that the fire department assisted in getting the men down from the roof.
Hill has had previous convictions, including battery causing bodily harm and assault, for which he was sentenced to time served. He has been booked into St. Clair County Jail 15 times since January 2013 according to jail records. Hill’s bail was set at $60,000.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Barnes had been sentenced in 2012 on a felony burglary charge to seven years but was released early for good behavior. Had he served the complete sentence he would have been released in May of 2019. His bond amount for the latest charges is $60,000, but he cannot be released on bond, according to the St. Clair County Jail, because of the probation violation. He has been booked into the St. Clair County Jail 22 times since 1990.
Comments