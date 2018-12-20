Police charge five people in Alton High School basketball game brawl

Police have charged five people in connection with a fight that broke out at a high school basketball game in Alton last month.
On Nov. 28, police were called to break up a fight at the Tip-Off Classic game between Alton High School and Riverview Gardens High School.
According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, police determined that senior player Ahmad R. Sanders, 18, engaged in a physical altercation with another player on the court and that fight spilled into the stands. A referee who tried to intervene was pushed to the ground in the melee.
Sanders was charged with one count of aggravated battery and three counts of resisting a peace officer, the release stated. His bail was set at $40,000. If convicted, he faces 2 to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.
Two other people, 18-year-old Cri’Shonna R. Hickman and 37-year-old Tiffany K. Brown, were both charged with one count of aggravated battery, the release stated. Hickman and Brown’s bail were both set at $20,000.
Police also charged two juveniles, whose cases will remain in juvenile court, the release stated. No other information was available on those charges.
