Police charge five people in Alton High School basketball game brawl

By Hana Muslic

December 20, 2018 04:24 PM

A frame taken from video footage of the brawl between Alton and Riverview Gardens shows a scrum of players moving toward the bleachers as a referee is knocked down. The fight resulted in a double forfeit and a cancellation of the Alton Tip-Off Classic’s remaining games.
Police have charged five people in connection with a fight that broke out at a high school basketball game in Alton last month.

On Nov. 28, police were called to break up a fight at the Tip-Off Classic game between Alton High School and Riverview Gardens High School.

According to a news release from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, police determined that senior player Ahmad R. Sanders, 18, engaged in a physical altercation with another player on the court and that fight spilled into the stands. A referee who tried to intervene was pushed to the ground in the melee.

Sanders was charged with one count of aggravated battery and three counts of resisting a peace officer, the release stated. His bail was set at $40,000. If convicted, he faces 2 to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

Two other people, 18-year-old Cri’Shonna R. Hickman and 37-year-old Tiffany K. Brown, were both charged with one count of aggravated battery, the release stated. Hickman and Brown’s bail were both set at $20,000.

Police also charged two juveniles, whose cases will remain in juvenile court, the release stated. No other information was available on those charges.

