Franklin County man facing felony child porn charges

By Hana Muslic

December 23, 2018 10:57 AM

A Franklin County man is facing felony charges after police found child pornography in his home.

Quinton C. Wilson, 31, of Benton, was charged with grooming, a Class 4 felony, and possession of child pornography, a Class 1 felony, on Saturday, a news release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office stated.

According to the release, the investigation is ongoing.

Wilson was held at the Franklin County Jail on Saturday. His bail has been set at $100,000.

