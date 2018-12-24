Rental truck stolen from Fairview Heights business

A rental truck was reported stolen from a business in Fairview Heights, according to police.
A man broke the window on the driver’s side to take the 14-foot truck from Grand Rental Station at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from police, citing surveillance video.
The vehicle is a white 1999 Frod E-350 box truck with Grand Rental stickers and Illinois license plates, 86178D.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact their local police department or the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Comments