Man charged on Christmas Eve in domestic disturbance between family members

By Lexi Cortes

December 26, 2018 11:27 AM

Caseyville

On Christmas Eve, a 25-year-old Caseyville man was charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, according to police.

Caseyville Police Detective Danny Allison said officers responded to a disturbance between family members at about 10:40 p.m. Dec. 23. Brennon T. Blevins, of Caseyville, was charged with the Class 2 felony the next day.

Allison said Blevins put his hands around his mother’s neck and restricted her breathing. The woman declined to go to the hospital, according to Allison, who said she was not seriously injured.

Blevins’ bond was set at $40,000.

