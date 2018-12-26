Woman accused of hitting a police officer outside a nightclub on Christmas

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated battery involving a police officer after an incident outside a nightclub on Christmas.
The East St. Louis Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to Da Beno Nightclub in the 6800 block of State Street, where women were trying to fight outside.
According to the release, they asked the group to leave, but one woman refused and hit an officer in the face several times.
Lareeka Whitehead, 22, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and one count of resisting an officer, a Class A misdemeanor.
Whitehead’s bond was set at $50,000.
