Crime

Woman accused of hitting a police officer outside a nightclub on Christmas

By Lexi Cortes

December 26, 2018 12:54 PM

East St. Louis

A 22-year-old woman has been charged with aggravated battery involving a police officer after an incident outside a nightclub on Christmas.

The East St. Louis Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to Da Beno Nightclub in the 6800 block of State Street, where women were trying to fight outside.

According to the release, they asked the group to leave, but one woman refused and hit an officer in the face several times.

Lareeka Whitehead, 22, was charged Wednesday with aggravated battery, a Class 2 felony, and one count of resisting an officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Whitehead’s bond was set at $50,000.

