Man accused of beating girlfriend, dragging her by her hair

A man accused of beating and choking his girlfriend before pulling her through a house by her hair to throw her outside has been charged.
Brandon D. Johnson, 24, was charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 4 felony, on Wednesday.
He also faces one count of unlawful restraint, another Class 4 felony, and three counts of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from the East St. Louis Police Department.
The release states that a woman initially told police about her accusations against Johnson on Nov. 16.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Johnson’s bond was set at $50,000.
Comments