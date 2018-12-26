Crime

Man accused of beating girlfriend, dragging her by her hair

By Lexi Cortes

December 26, 2018 02:55 PM

East St. Louis

A man accused of beating and choking his girlfriend before pulling her through a house by her hair to throw her outside has been charged.

Brandon D. Johnson, 24, was charged with aggravated domestic battery involving strangulation, a Class 4 felony, on Wednesday.

He also faces one count of unlawful restraint, another Class 4 felony, and three counts of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor, according to a news release from the East St. Louis Police Department.

The release states that a woman initially told police about her accusations against Johnson on Nov. 16.

Johnson’s bond was set at $50,000.

