Waterloo man accused of hitting, kicking and spitting on Memorial Hospital employees

By Hana Muslic

December 26, 2018 03:23 PM

Kyle S. Kehrer, of Waterloo, was arrested on Dec. 5 for allegedly hitting, kicking and spitting in the face of multiple Memorial Hospital employees. St. Clair County Jail

A Waterloo man is facing felony charges after police say he hit, kicked and spit in the faces of multiple Memorial Hospital employees on Dec. 5.

Kyle S. Kehrer, 18, was brought into the Belleville hospital by Millstadt EMS after police discovered his car had gone off the road at Werner Road and Saxtown Road. He had been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence when, at the police department, he suffered a medical issue, Millstadt Police said.

While at the hospital, police say Kehrer became “extremely combative” with the emergency room staff and the ambulance crew.

According to charging documents from St. Clair County Court, Kehrer struck a security officer in the thigh with his hand and spit in his face, spit in the face of another security officer, kicked the computer out of a Millstadt EMT’s hand causing it to hit his face and kicked an emergency room nurse in the arm.

Kehrer was charged with four counts of aggravated battery for the incident in addition to a charge of driving under the influence of cannabis, the Dec. 6 charging documents state.

As of Wednesday, Kehrer was still in custody at St. Clair County Jail. His bail was set at $150,000.

