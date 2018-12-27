Police arrest man they say burglarized garages, cars in Collinsville for months

A Collinsville man has been arrested in connection with a string of burglaries in the city over the last few months.
Dustin W. Prestito, 26, faces 11 counts of burglary after police say he confessed to looting through multiple unattended garages, sheds and vehicles on Dec. 12.
Police began investigating the burglaries as a series when they saw a spike of reports of the crime in October, Lt. Gary Scaggs of the Collinsville Police Department. The months-long effort was a collaboration between the patrol and investigations divisions.
According to Scaggs, Prestito did not target a specific neighborhood, rather hitting random streets while riding around town on his bicycle.
Most of the items stolen were tools or lawn equipment, “Things people weren’t using around this time of year,” Scaggs said. Police did not have an exact estimate of the damage done.
Prestito was being held at Madison County Jail on $250,000 bail as of Thursday.
