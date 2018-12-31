Major Case Squad activated after young man shot and killed in O’Fallon neighborhood

The Major Case Squad was activated Sunday evening after a young man was shot and killed in O’Fallon.
Officers were called to Castle Acres mobile home park, in the 1700 block of West Highway 50, at 6:52 p.m., O’Fallon Police Capt. James Cavins wrote in a news release.
Once they arrived, police say they found a young man who had been shot in the middle of the street.
He was taken to a hospital but later died. His identity had not been released as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Police did not release additional information regarding the shooting but did confirm the Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate.
Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
Comments