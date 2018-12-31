Crime

Major Case Squad activated after young man shot and killed in O’Fallon neighborhood

By Dana Rieck

December 31, 2018 06:45 AM

The Major Case Squad was activated Sunday evening after a young man was shot and killed in O’Fallon.

Officers were called to Castle Acres mobile home park, in the 1700 block of West Highway 50, at 6:52 p.m., O’Fallon Police Capt. James Cavins wrote in a news release.

Once they arrived, police say they found a young man who had been shot in the middle of the street.

He was taken to a hospital but later died. His identity had not been released as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.

Police did not release additional information regarding the shooting but did confirm the Major Case Squad has been activated to investigate.

