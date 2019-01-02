Door-to-door sales contractors charged with attempted burglary

Police are warning citizens not to let solicitors into their homes after five energy sales contractors were arrested and charged with attempted home burglaries in Alton.
The contractors were employed by Vista Energy, an alternative electric supplier, a news release from the Alton Police Department stated. None of the men are from the Alton area, but had been living nearby on West MacArthur Drive in Cottage Hills because of their work assignment.
The men were arrested on Dec. 20, 2018, for their involvement in an attempted burglary in the 3600 block of Aberdeen Avenue and the burglary of a home in the 500 block of Brookside Avenue that same day, the release stated.
On Dec. 28, Madison County prosecutors charged each with one count of attempted residential burglary and one count of residential burglary. Those charged include:
- Jerry A. Consiglio, 27
- Tyler A. Field, 23
- Domenick E. Fox, 18
- Valerii J. Pierson, 18
- Elijah A. Wilson, 22
Bail has been set at $80,000 each. All were in custody in Madison County Jail as of Wednesday, the release said.
“In Alton, every solicitor must have a solicitation license, issued by the City Treasurer’s Office,” Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons wrote in the release. “If contacted at your home or business by a solicitor, request to see their solicitation permit. If the solicitor is unable to provide the permit, please contact the Alton Police Department immediately.”
According to the release, there are currently no solicitation license issued, or any pending applications, for anyone claiming Vista Energy as their employer by the City of Alton.
