Crime

Man shot outside night club and woman grazed; police working to identify suspect

By Dana Rieck

January 03, 2019 07:14 AM

Police were investigating after a man was shot around 4:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Bottoms Up night club in Brooklyn.

The man was taken to the hospital and expected to survive, according to Brooklyn Police Sgt. Matthew Garrett. KSDK reported the man lost a “tremendous amount of blood,” according to Brooklyn Police Lt. Antonio White.

Garrett added that a woman was grazed by a bullet during the shooting, but the injury was minor and she was not taken to a hospital.

Garrett said investigators have not identified a suspect and do not know what led up to the shooting.

Bottoms Up is located at 307 Jefferson St. in Brooklyn.

KMOV reported Ilinois State Police is assisting with the investigation. Police will be reviewing surveillance footage as they work to identify a suspect, the report stated.

Dana Rieck

Belleville News-Democrat news editor Dana Rieck was selected as Editor and Publisher’s “25 Under 35 Newspaper Leaders” for 2018 and works with the Online News Association in St. Louis. She attended Colorado State University and grew up in Loveland, Colorado.

