Man shot outside night club and woman grazed; police working to identify suspect

Police were investigating after a man was shot around 4:30 a.m. Thursday outside the Bottoms Up night club in Brooklyn.
The man was taken to the hospital and expected to survive, according to Brooklyn Police Sgt. Matthew Garrett. KSDK reported the man lost a “tremendous amount of blood,” according to Brooklyn Police Lt. Antonio White.
Garrett added that a woman was grazed by a bullet during the shooting, but the injury was minor and she was not taken to a hospital.
Garrett said investigators have not identified a suspect and do not know what led up to the shooting.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Bottoms Up is located at 307 Jefferson St. in Brooklyn.
KMOV reported Ilinois State Police is assisting with the investigation. Police will be reviewing surveillance footage as they work to identify a suspect, the report stated.
Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
Comments