Two minors taken to hospital following East St. Louis shooting

Two minors were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in East St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.
The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of McCasland Avenue, police told KMOV 4. According to police, the shooting was a result of two groups of juveniles fighting.
Two suspects are in custody, the report said.
East St. Louis Police told the BND more information would be released at a later time.
Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.
