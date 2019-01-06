Crime

Two minors taken to hospital following East St. Louis shooting

By Hana Muslic

January 06, 2019 11:13 AM

Two minors were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in East St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of McCasland Avenue, police told KMOV 4. According to police, the shooting was a result of two groups of juveniles fighting.

Two suspects are in custody, the report said.

East St. Louis Police told the BND more information would be released at a later time.

Check back to bnd.com for more on this developing story.

