Armed robber hits Belleville fast food restaurant’s drive-thru on foot

By Hana Muslic

January 07, 2019 10:38 PM

A man brandishing a gun robbed a Belleville Wendy’s on Monday afternoon.

Around 5 p.m., police were called to reports of an armed robbery at the Belleville Crossing restaurant, Master Sgt. Todd Keilbach confirmed. The man apparently walked up to the drive thru window on foot, then fled the scene.

Keilbach said no further information was available Monday night.

