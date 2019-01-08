Suspect at large after police say he fled from officers twice, stole from Circle K

Police will attempt to locate a 24-year-old Shiloh man Tuesday after formal charges were filed against in relation to two separate police chases in December and November.
Officers say they found Antonio Stewart around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 30 at Circle K, 1242 Thovenot Lane, and discovered he had an active warrant. They attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a news release states he fled “at a high rate of speed.”
Police say they were unable to locate Stewart that morning and later discovered he had taken an item from the gas station. Detective Sergeant Kyle Bade did not comment on what kind of item was taken from the store.
Then, on the morning of Dec. 12, officers saw him in the area of Country Meadow and Richland Prairie. Police say he once again fled but was later found inside a house in the 800 block of Plankway Drive.
They arrested him on the active warrant but he was later released on bond, Bade said.
Bade said officers submitted the case to the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office on Dec. 13 and on Monday they issued three charges: aggravated fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, attempting to elude an officer and retail theft.
Stewart’s new bail was set at $50,000 and Bade said officers will attempt to locate him Tuesday.
