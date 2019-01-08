Belleville man still at large charged with fleeing police, stealing from Circle K

Shiloh police say a 34-year-old Belleville man is not in custody following charges filed Monday in regards to a police chase on Nov. 10.
Officers say they attempted to pull Marquis V. Caldwell over on Frank Scott Parkway at Fountain Lakes Parkway for a traffic violation. He fled at “a high rate of speed” and was able to get away, a news release stated.
Police say they investigated and believe he stole from Circle K, at 1242 Thouvenot Lane.
The St. Clair County State’s Attorney Office issued the following charges against Caldwell on Monday: retail theft, driving with a revoked license and fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer.
His bond was set at $30,000.
He was not in custody as of Tuesday morning, police confirmed.
