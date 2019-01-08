Man stole at approximately 50 BIC lighters from gas station, police say

Police are looking for a man they believe stole some food and approximately 50 BIC lighters Monday from a Casevyille gas station.
The theft occurred at Hucks Gas Station, 8795 Sasak Place, according to police.
The suspect reportedly drove to the gas station in a late 90s model Ford Explorer. The vehicle was either tan or gold and did not have a front license plate. The back license plate was registered to Illinois, police said.
The man took the items and then exited the store.
Anyone with information about this incident or the man pictured is asked to call the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division at 618-344-2151, ext. 142.
