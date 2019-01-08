Crime

Man stole at approximately 50 BIC lighters from gas station, police say

By Dana Rieck

January 08, 2019 10:42 AM

Police say this man stole 50 BIC lighters from store

Police are looking for a man they believe stole some food and approximately 50 BIC lighters Monday from a Casevyille gas station.
By
Up Next
Police are looking for a man they believe stole some food and approximately 50 BIC lighters Monday from a Casevyille gas station.
By

Police are looking for a man they believe stole some food and approximately 50 BIC lighters Monday from a Casevyille gas station.

The theft occurred at Hucks Gas Station, 8795 Sasak Place, according to police.

The suspect reportedly drove to the gas station in a late 90s model Ford Explorer. The vehicle was either tan or gold and did not have a front license plate. The back license plate was registered to Illinois, police said.

The man took the items and then exited the store.

Anyone with information about this incident or the man pictured is asked to call the Caseyville Police Department Detectives Division at 618-344-2151, ext. 142.

Dana Rieck

Belleville News-Democrat news editor Dana Rieck was selected as Editor and Publisher’s “25 Under 35 Newspaper Leaders” for 2018 and works with the Online News Association in St. Louis. She attended Colorado State University and grew up in Loveland, Colorado.

  Comments  