Former Oklahoma police officer charged with sexually abusing teens in St. Clair County

A former Oklahoma police officer faces two felony sex crime charges after police say he assaulted minors in Fairview Heights and in Tennessee and Oklahoma.
Michael L. Lindsey, 35, of Harrah, Oklahoma, was charged in St. Clair County Court on Monday, a news release from the Fairview Heights Police Department stated. He faces one count of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.
Police said three boys, all of them teenagers or pre-teen age, accused Lindsey of sexual assault in incidents that happened across state lines. Lindsey used to live on Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights and had lived in Madison County before his move to Oklahoma in mid-2010.
At the beginning of their investigation, Fairview Heights police said he was working as a full-time police officer at a local department in Oklahoma.
Lindsey is currently being held in Oklahoma and waiting for extradition back to St. Clair Couny. His bail was set at $500,000.
Anyone with more information can contact the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2130.
