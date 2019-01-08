Crime

Former Oklahoma police officer charged with sexually abusing teens in St. Clair County

By Hana Muslic

January 08, 2019 04:07 PM

A former Oklahoma police officer faces two felony sex crime charges after police say he assaulted minors in Fairview Heights and in Tennessee and Oklahoma.

Michael L. Lindsey, 35, of Harrah, Oklahoma, was charged in St. Clair County Court on Monday, a news release from the Fairview Heights Police Department stated. He faces one count of predatory criminal sexual assault and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Police said three boys, all of them teenagers or pre-teen age, accused Lindsey of sexual assault in incidents that happened across state lines. Lindsey used to live on Bunkum Road in Fairview Heights and had lived in Madison County before his move to Oklahoma in mid-2010.

At the beginning of their investigation, Fairview Heights police said he was working as a full-time police officer at a local department in Oklahoma.

Lindsey is currently being held in Oklahoma and waiting for extradition back to St. Clair Couny. His bail was set at $500,000.

Anyone with more information can contact the Criminal Investigations Unit of the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2130.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

