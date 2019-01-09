Crime

Baby, 1, shot outside store while with father in East St. Louis

By Carolyn P. Smith

January 09, 2019 09:22 AM

A 1-year-old child was shot in the arm just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in East St. Louis.

The baby was with her 26-year-old father walking to a store when the shooting happened at 7:50 p.m. at 10th Street and Bond Avenue, across the street from the John DeShields Housing complex, according to East St. Louis Detective Sgt. Gilda Johnson.

“A group of young men were standing outside of the store. A car drove by and someone in the car shot at them. One of the projectiles struck the man’s daughter in her arm,” Johnson said.

She was taken to the hospital and her medical condition was not immediately available.

Officers have two suspects in custody, Johnson said.

