Baby, 1, shot outside store while with father in East St. Louis

A 1-year-old child was shot in the arm just before 8 p.m. Tuesday in East St. Louis.
The baby was with her 26-year-old father walking to a store when the shooting happened at 7:50 p.m. at 10th Street and Bond Avenue, across the street from the John DeShields Housing complex, according to East St. Louis Detective Sgt. Gilda Johnson.
“A group of young men were standing outside of the store. A car drove by and someone in the car shot at them. One of the projectiles struck the man’s daughter in her arm,” Johnson said.
She was taken to the hospital and her medical condition was not immediately available.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Officers have two suspects in custody, Johnson said.
Comments