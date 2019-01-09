Handcuffed man breaks out of Marissa squad car during home trespassing call

A 32-year-old Marissa man escaped from a squad car Saturday evening after he was taken into custody during a home trespassing investigation.
An officer responded to the call at 6:26 p.m. in the 500 block of Pinckneyville Road, according to Marissa Police Chief Tom Prather. Upon arrival, the officer contacted the landlord and resident of the home and determined a man and woman were inside the home unlawfully.
Deric Ruester and 28-year-old Jessica Hurst were put into the back of separate squad cars, Prather said. While the officer was wrapping up the investigation Ruester was able to “manipulate the doors on the car” and escape police custody.
Ruester was handcuffed at the time, Prather confirmed. The chief declined to comment on how Ruester escaped the squad car.
Officers from New Athens and Freeburg assisted Marissa police in searching for Ruester but they did not locate the man.
He was located Monday and taken into custody. Prather said it Ruester had cut off the handcuffs.
Ruester was at the St. Clair County jail Wednesday afternoon and faces charges of trespassing a residence and two counts of escaping. He also has a felony warrant out of Perry County alleging unlawful possession of controlled substance, Prather said.
His bail was set $3,000 cash.
Hurst was released from jail and given a notice to appear on charge of trespassing to a residence.
