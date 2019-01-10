Stolen motorcycle found in bedroom after man fights arrest, police say

Police say they found a stolen motorcycle in a 30-year-old Collinsville man’s bedroom after he fought with deputies during an arrest Jan. 1.
Deputies visited Christopher D. Stufflebean at his home on Art Street in State Park Place around 10 a.m. Jan. 1, according to a news release from St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren. They attempting to locate a stolen motorcycle, stolen two days prior.
They discovered Stufflebean had warrants alleging possession of controlled substances, aggravated battery and resisting arrest.
Fleshren wrote that when Stufflebean came out of a bedroom he began to fight with the deputies, who were trying to arrest him. Eventually he was taken into custody and deputies say they discovered the stolen motorcycle in the bedroom he had just exited.
Stufflebean was charged Tuesday with two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, possessing a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of resisting arrest.
He remained at the St. Clair County jail Thursday on a $112,500 bail.
Two deputies were treated for minor scrapes and Stufflebean was treated for a cut on his forehead, according to Fleshren.
