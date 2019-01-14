Man found dead in Waterloo home; authorities investigating

A 35-year-old man was found dead in a Waterloo residence Friday and police were investigating the death as a homicide.
Police were called to a home around 3:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 Block of Church Street, according to the Monroe County Coroner Bob Hill. He said Steven P. Becker of Fults had been found dead inside the residence.
“The death investigation conducted at the scene indicated that Mr. Becker died as a result of a homicide,” Hill wrote. He performed an autopsy on Sunday, which confirmed Becker had died as a result of a homicide.
Additional information about the cause of Becker’s death will be released at a later time, according to Hill.
