Crime

Police, fire marshal investigating after cars catch fire in front of woman’s home

By Carolyn P Smith

January 14, 2019 01:22 PM

Violent and property crime stats for Illinois

According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By
Up Next
According to data from the FBI, property and violent crimes continue to decrease in Illinois, though the violent crime's are still slightly higher than the national average.
By

Two cars were found burning in front of a Washington Park residence on Westmoreland Avenue. The Illinois State fire Marshal’s Office is investigating alongside police.

Washington Park Police Chief Allen Bonds said offciers do not know what started the fires in the two cars.

“It’s under investigation at this time,” Bonds said.

Bonds said the owner of one of the vehicles received a call at 10:30 p.m. from another woman who told her she was going to burn her car.

At 1:30 a.m. the woman told police she looked out of a window in her home and saw two cars burning, Bonds said. Her son ran out shortly after and saw the vehicles on fire, too

Police have not released the woman’s name but said she saw two women in front of her residence and was able to identify one of them, Bonds said.

He said there have been no arrests, adding that it appears the fires were intentionally set.

“But it is early in the investigation,” Bonds said.

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  