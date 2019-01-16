Parents sentenced to prison for starving 6-year-old to death in Southern Illinois

The father and step-mother of a 6-year-old boy who starved to death have been sentenced to serve time in prison.

Police believe Liam Roberts’ parents, Michael and Georgena Roberts, withheld food as a form of punishment for almost two years before he died in 2017. He weighed just 17 pounds — about a third of what a child his age usually weighs.

On Wednesday, Michael Roberts was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Georgena Roberts was sentenced to 20 years.

They pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in November, and two child endangerment charges against each parent were dismissed/

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Michael and Georgena Roberts, of Jerseyville, both 42 at the time they were charged, each faced first-degree murder charges in the November 2017 death of their 6-year-old child, Liam Roberts, after Jersey Community Hospital called the Jerseyville Police Department.

The BND previously reported that the child lived with father Michael Roberts and step-mother Georgena Roberts along with three siblings and two step-siblings.

An Illinois Department of Children and Family Services investigation was launched about a year and a half before Liam Roberts died after a report that there was inadequate food in the home, according to a statement released at the time.

Return to bnd.com for more on this developing story.