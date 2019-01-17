Crime

Shooting suspect turns himself in 7 months after charges filed

By Carolyn P Smith

January 17, 2019 12:08 PM

Kemondre Johnson
Kemondre Johnson
Kemondre Johnson

A 25-year-old suspect who police have searched for since June 2018 turned himself in and was booked into the St. Clair County jail Wednesday afternoon.

Kemondre Johnson is accused of shooting now 30-year-old DeMario Johnson with a handgun on Oct. 15, 2017, according to Alorton Police Chief Dave Clark. The 30-year-old was standing outside Pop’s Liquor Store in the 4600 block of Bond Avenue and “the suspect walked up to him and opened fire, striking him in the shoulder.”

Clark said police do not know the motive for the shooting.

Jonson was charged June 20, 2018, by the St. Clair County State’s Attorneys office. He faces one count of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated batter/discharge of a firearm.

He turned himself into police in Collinsville on Wednesday and was being held at St. Clair county Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bail Thursday.

It was unclear whether Johnson resides in Centreville or East St. Louis.

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  