Man shot in leg outside Roosevelt Homes; police investigating

A 19-year old man was shot in the leg Wednesday night near Building One in the East St. Louis Roosevelt Homes.
Police were dispatched to the Roosevelt Home, located at 1428 N. 44th St,. at 7:02 p.m. in reference to the shooting, East St. Louis Police Chief Jerry Simon said.
Police have not identified the shooter and did not recover a weapon, according to Simon.
Simon said the man who was shot told police he has not had any disputes with anyone and doesn’t know who shot him.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wound.
Anyone with any information on the shooting is asked to call East st. Louis Police at 618-482-6767.
Comments