Police searching for high speed chase suspects in East St. Louis

Police were searching for three people who led them on a high-speed chase from St. Louis to East St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon.
FOX 2 reported that police were pursuing someone they suspected was involved in the armed robbery of a tow truck driver in south St. Louis County. Police followed that person’s car in a chase that went from Butler Hill northbound on Interstate 55 to downtown St. Louis before they lost track of the car.
Later, police spotted the car abandoned I-55 near East St. Louis and are now looking for three people in relation to the robbery in East St. Louis.
