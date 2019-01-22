Crime

Police searching for high speed chase suspects in East St. Louis

By Hana Muslic

January 22, 2019 04:50 PM

Police were searching for three people who led them on a high-speed chase from St. Louis to East St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon.

FOX 2 reported that police were pursuing someone they suspected was involved in the armed robbery of a tow truck driver in south St. Louis County. Police followed that person’s car in a chase that went from Butler Hill northbound on Interstate 55 to downtown St. Louis before they lost track of the car.

Later, police spotted the car abandoned I-55 near East St. Louis and are now looking for three people in relation to the robbery in East St. Louis.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

