Two Belleville women facing fraud charges after buying new cars with false names

By Hana Muslic

January 24, 2019 04:54 PM

A federal grand jury indicted two Belleville women on federal wire fraud and conspiracy charges Thursday.

Tamecia C. Buckley, 36, and Kyetia M. Hines, 36, are accused of using false names to purchase new cars from a dealership in Germantown, a news release from U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft’s office stated.

The indictment charges that in late October 2018, the women both submitted online credit applications with fake names to Jansen Chevrolet to purchase brand new Chevy Malibu under those names. According to the release, the women provided the dealership with fraudulent documents containing the fake names and fake Illinois driver’s licenses to obtain financing for the cars.

Both the charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud carry maximum sentences of twenty years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000. According to the release, the arraignments for both Buckley and Hines will be Feb. 8 at the Federal Courthouse in East St. Louis.

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

