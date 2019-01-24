Woman hired to care for elderly person charged with stealing their debit card

An East St. Louis woman who was hired to care for an elderly person has been charged with stealing that person’s debit card.
Kenya A. Morgan, 24, was charged in St. Clair County Court on Thursday, charging documents indicate. She faces one count of financial exploitation of the elderly and two counts of unlawful use of a debit card, all of which are felonies.
Caseyville police said that on Tuesday they took a report of fraudulent activity via debit card. After looking through surveillance footage, the person who made the report identified the person who stole their card as Morgan, who was hired to aid them several times per week through an agency.
Police believe Morgan stole the debit card from the person while on a paid visit at their home. Charging documents state that Morgan used the card to pull out cash, pay for gas and buy a beverage. The amount of fraudulent activity on the card did not exceed $300.
Morgan’s bail was set at $30,000.
