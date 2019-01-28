Man shoots himself and friend while on nightclub balcony in East St. Louis, police say

Two men were shot on the balcony of an East St. Louis nightclub Saturday night.
Police said a 28-year-old man was shot in the hand and a 43-year-old man was shot in the leg. They were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Officers believe one of those two men shot himself and his friend during the incident.
Officers were called to Denese’s, located at 218 Collinsville Ave., at 11:54 p.m. Saturday. There they found the two men who had been shot, East St. Louis Police Lt. Gilda Johnson said.
Johnson said officers reported seeing women fighting near the shooting scene, but could not say whether that was connected to the shooting.
Police continue to investigate the incident.
