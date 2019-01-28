Teen arrested after car stolen while warming up in owner’s driveway near Belleville

A 17-year-old boy was arrested Monday morning after police say he stole a car from the owner’s driveway and led police on a chase before crashing the vehicle.
Deputies were called to the 100 Block of Lincolnshire Boulevard near Belleville around 7:17 a.m., according to a news release from St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Bruce Fleshren.
The owner of a gold 2000 GMC Yukon told them the vehicle had been stolen while it was warming up in the owner’s driveway, according to Fleshren.
“The owner came out and observed one male in the driver’s seat and another outside the passenger’s side. The vehicle pulled away and the one suspect then fled on foot,” Fleshren wrote.
Belleville police then found the vehicle driving on Mascoutah Avenue before it fled from the officers and continued westbound on Illinois 15, Fleshren wrote. The vehicle exited Illinois 15 at Illinois 157 and crossed over the highway.
At that point, the vehicle crashed and rolled several times.
The driver of the stolen vehicle, Fleshren wrote, ran about a half mile on Illinois 15 near the Flying J truck stop in Alorton. There, police arrested the the 17-year-old suspect who was not injured.,
He was in custody Monday afternoon at the St. Clair County Juvenile Detention Center pending charges.
