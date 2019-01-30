Woman leads officers on chase with baby in the car, police say

A 35-year-old St. Louis woman with a baby on board is accused of leading police on a car chase in St. Clair County.
Quanitta V. Sloan has been charged with aggravated fleeing police and causing circumstances to endanger a child following the Jan. 18 incident, charging documents state.
Chief Kevin Smith of the Dupo Police Department said that police responded just after 1 p.m. to fight between a man and woman outside the police station. There, they said they found Sloan fighting with a man and kicking his car. When an officer made contact with Sloan, she started yelling at him as well.
The man got into his car and drove off, prompting Sloan to get into her car and attempt to follow him, Smith said. There was an 11-month-old child in the backseat. The officer began to pursue Sloan’s car, turning on his lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop. The office said she refused to stop, at one point driving 60 mph hour in a 30 mph zone.
Dupo police ended the chase after at least 20 minutes, when they learned there was a baby inside, Smith said. Cahokia police later spotted Sloan’s car and were able to pull her over and arrest her.
Sloan’s preliminary hearing for the felony charges is scheduled for Feb. 8.
