Caseyville man charged with aggravated battery against pregnant woman

A Caseyville man is facing two felony charges after police say he threw his pregnant ex-girlfriend to the ground and pulled her hair during an argument.
Police arrested Timothy J. Atwood, 60, at his home in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, Detective Danny Allison of the Caseyville Police Department said.
Allison said police were called to the scene of a dispute at the residence. The fight started because Atwood would not let the woman leave the home and had placed a jack on her car.
Atwood was charged with aggravated battery against a pregnant person and domestic battery, St. Clair County Court documents state. His bail was set at $50,000.
