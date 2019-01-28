Crime

Caseyville man charged with aggravated battery against pregnant woman

By Hana Muslic

January 28, 2019 04:10 PM

Timothy J. Atwood, of Caseyville
A Caseyville man is facing two felony charges after police say he threw his pregnant ex-girlfriend to the ground and pulled her hair during an argument.

Police arrested Timothy J. Atwood, 60, at his home in the early morning hours of Jan. 17, Detective Danny Allison of the Caseyville Police Department said.

Allison said police were called to the scene of a dispute at the residence. The fight started because Atwood would not let the woman leave the home and had placed a jack on her car.

Atwood was charged with aggravated battery against a pregnant person and domestic battery, St. Clair County Court documents state. His bail was set at $50,000.

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

