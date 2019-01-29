Man shot and killed after answering knock on apartment door; three people in custody

A 34-year old Cahokia man was shot and killed shortly before 7 p.m. Monday in the Graystone Apartments in Alorton.
Police say it appears the man answered a knock at the door and someone opened fire on him. Police have not identified a suspect in the case and have not determined a motive for the shooting as of Tuesday morning.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. the man shot and killed as Marquan Johnson, of 706 St. Paul in Cahokia.
“He was shot at 304 Francis Lane in Alorton and pronounced at 7:34 p.m. at Touchette Regional Hospital,” Dye said
While an autopsy was scheduled for Tuesday morning, Dye said it appeared Johnson was shot once in the abdominal area.
Alorton Police Captain Rory Stewart said police received a call at 6:58 p.m about the shooting and police arrived on scene at 7:01 p.m. and there was no one outside.
“We knocked on the door and someone inside yelled through the door that they had not called the police,” Stewart said.
Police were then let inside, Stewart said.
“We saw bullet holes in the door to the apartment and we found a 34-year-old male laying on the floor at the bottom of the steps inside of the apartment,” Stewart said. “His eyes were open, but he was unresponsive. MedStar ambulance took him to Touchette Regional Hospital.”
“We are in the early stages of a police investigation. But it appears that someone knocked on the door to the apartment where he was. He opened the door. And the shooter opened fire, striking him in the stomach, “ Stewart said.
While police were investigating the shooting Alorton, a car kept driving past the location. Alorton police pursued the vehicle into East St. Louis where they lost sight of it and East St. Louis picked up the pursuit.
The driver evaded East St. Louis police and went into St. Louis, where the vehicle was stopped and three people were taken into custody, Alorton Police Chief Dave Clark said.
Clark said police are not sure what, if anything, the people in the car have to do with the homicide.
“That is still under investigation,” Clark said.
Clark also said Illinois State Police will be the lead investigative agency on the homicide.
