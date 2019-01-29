If you get a call that you missed jury duty and are now wanted for arrest, it’s a scam

Law enforcement officials are warning St. Clair County residents of a scam by someone impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.
On Tuesday, Sheriff Richard Watson said that someone has been calling area residents and identifying himself as a St. Clair County deputy. The man then goes into a story of how the person being called missed jury duty and there is a warrant out for their arrest. The resident is then instructed to send money to an address to clear up the matter.
“This is a scam pure and simple,” Watson wrote in a news release. “The Sheriff’s Department will never call you to send money anywhere to clear up any issues, whether it is a warrant or a traffic ticket. This is true not only in St. Clair County but any other county in Illinois.”
Last year, a similar scam occurred in Shiloh, prompting the police department to issue a similar warning.
Watson urged residents to be cautious whenever they’re contacted by anyone asking for money or gift cards. He mentioned similar scams where people will call offering to fix a computer or tell people that their grandchild is in jail.
“Before you buy gift cards or send money anywhere, always check with someone,” Watson wrote. “Call a family member or you can always call your police department and speak to an officer.”
