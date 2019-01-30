Crime

Dupo man charged with aggravated battery of a child

By Hana Muslic

January 30, 2019 03:25 PM

A 35-year-old Dupo man has been charged with child abuse after the mother of his children called police with concerns.

The man was charged with aggravated battery of a child, a felony, and domestic battery on Jan. 26, St. Clair County Court documents state. He is not being identified to protect the children.

On Jan. 25, police were called to his home after the kids’ mother, who does not live with the father, , was told her children hadn’t been in school for a few days, Chief Kevin Smith of the Dupo Police Department said. The father was taken into custody that day.

He is accused of beating a boy with the back of his hand, causing severe bruising on his back, and of rubbing sandpaper on a girl’s face, the charging documents state. It is unknown when the alleged abuse occurred.

The man’s bail was lowered and he was out of police custody on Wednesday. His next appearance in St. Clair County Court is set for Friday, Feb. 8.

