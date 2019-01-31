Fatal shooting of elderly man is East St. Louis’ first homicide of the year

A 60-year-old East St. Louis man was shot multiple times Wednesday night and later died at an area hospital.
St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr., identified the victim as Bryan Lawrence of 513 N. 13th St. Police said he was shot at his home on his front porch.
Lawrence was pronounced dead at 8:50 p.m. at Touchette Regional Hospital in Centreville by an emergency room doctor, Dye said.
East St. Louis police requested assistance with the investigation from Illinois State Police, Police Chief Jerry Simon said.
Illinois State Police Sgt. Elbert Jennings said East St. Louis police received a call at 7:46 p.m. reporting that a man had been shot. When officers arrived on the scene, they found the man outside on the porch. Police have not identified a motive for the shooting or have any suspects.
This is the first homicide of the year in East St. Louis, according to Simon.
