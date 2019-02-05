Man gunned down in broad daylight along busy East St. Louis street

A 25-year old man East St. Louis man was gunned down Monday in the 1800 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
The victim was identified as Dominic Whitton. He was pronounced dead at 3:43 p.m. in the front yard of 1804 Martin Luther King Drive.
Whitton became the city’s second homicide of the year, according to St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr.
Illinois State Police Lt.Calvin Brown said police have not identified any suspects nor have they established a motive for the murder. He said police have an East St. Louis and a Belleville address for Whitton.
”We are looking for a newer model vehicle,” Brown said, but they are not clear about the make and model. They are talking to people in the area and looking for video footage in the area that may have captured something that will lead police to the shooter, Brown said.
Witnesses told police the gunman got out of the vehicle, walked up to Whitton and shot him. Brown said Whitton was shot multiple times. “He (the gunman) walked directly up to Whitton, fired a shot directly at him and as he was going to the ground, he fired several more shots at him.”
Police noted that this case is peculiar because the gunman was so bold in shooting the victim in broad open daylight in a busy section of the city.
”Not that any homicide is normal, but given the time of day that it happened, the way it happened, and in broad daylight in a highly trafficked area, of course we are concerned,” Brown said.
Anyone with information is asked to call ISP Trooper Michael Lowery at 346-3759.
