Crime

75-year-old woman beaten in her home remains hospitalized, police investigating

By Carolyn P Smith

February 07, 2019 09:14 AM

A 75-year old woman was severely beaten in her home Sunday night and remains in serious condition at a hospital, according to police.

East St. Louis Detective Luther Woods said police were called to Bougainville Street at 10:20 p.m. Sunday to investigate a call that reported an injured person was at that location. Police are not releasing the injured woman’s name.

“We arrived at the same time as the ambulance. We located the elderly woman inside of the residence,” Woods said. “A relative, who police said lives there, was not home and a car belonging to the victim was also gone.”

Woods said police located the car and the relative at a St. Louis casino. The detective would not say whether the relative is a suspect or not.

“We have a person of interest that we are talking to, but our investigation is ongoing,” he said.

The woman was transported by ambulance to a hospital where she was described as “in very serious condition.” Woods confirmed that the house where the 75-year-old woman was found is her residence.

