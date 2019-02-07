Collinsville woman sentenced to prison for stealing over $10K from grandmother

A 39-year-old woman was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to stealing more than $10,000 from her grandmother.
Kara N. Gray pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful financial exploitation of an elderly person on Nov. 9, a release from the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office stated.
She had been living with her 81-year-old grandmother for more than 10 years, according to the news release. During that time, prosecutors say Gray stole more than $10,000 from her.
“This prison sentence should serve as a warning to anyone who might think about taking advantage of a senior citizen: If you exploit someone, you will be held accountable,” Gibbons said, in part, in the release.
Gibbons commended everyone who worked on the cast, including Lt. Tharp and Deputy Walker of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
“The increased efforts of the Madison County Elder Justice Initiative and Madison County TRIAD provide the backbone of our community-focused approach to serving and protecting senior citizens and holding individuals accountable when they prey on seniors.,” Gibbons said in the release. “The success we can achieve through these initiatives help protect vulnerable citizens and make our community a safer place.”
