Man charged with sexually assaulting two minors in East St. Louis

By Hana Muslic

February 07, 2019 04:18 PM

An East St. Louis man has been charged with criminal sexual assault after police say he abused two young women last month.

Cameron Belk, 50, is accused of sexually assaulting the two minors on Jan. 25, the East St. Louis Police Department said.

On Thursday, Belk was charged with three counts of criminal sexual assault, one count of indecent solicitation of a child and one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Belk’s bail is $750,000 and he remains in police custody.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

