Man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor, then charged with four new counts

By Hana Muslic

February 07, 2019 06:09 PM

A Collinsville man was convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl on Wednesday. That same day, he was charged with four more counts of the same crime in a separate case.

A jury found James P. Schoppen, 41, guilty of criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault, a news release from State’s Attorney James A. Gomric’s office stated Thursday.

“The defendant was charged, and now found guilty of, four separate acts of a sexual nature against a then 14-year-old girl,” Gomric said about the first case, which was tried before Judge Steven P. McGlynn.

McGlynn revoked Schoppen’s bond pending sentencing, which is scheduled for March 28.

Then on Wednesday, Schoppen was charged with four more counts of criminal sexual assault in a different case. According to charging documents from St. Clair County Court, Schoppen abused a teenager in at least three different instances in 2011, 2012 and 2013.

Schoppen’s bail for the second case was set at $40,000.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

