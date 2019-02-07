Man found guilty of sexually assaulting minor, then charged with four new counts

A Collinsville man was convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl on Wednesday. That same day, he was charged with four more counts of the same crime in a separate case.
A jury found James P. Schoppen, 41, guilty of criminal sexual abuse and criminal sexual assault, a news release from State’s Attorney James A. Gomric’s office stated Thursday.
“The defendant was charged, and now found guilty of, four separate acts of a sexual nature against a then 14-year-old girl,” Gomric said about the first case, which was tried before Judge Steven P. McGlynn.
McGlynn revoked Schoppen’s bond pending sentencing, which is scheduled for March 28.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Then on Wednesday, Schoppen was charged with four more counts of criminal sexual assault in a different case. According to charging documents from St. Clair County Court, Schoppen abused a teenager in at least three different instances in 2011, 2012 and 2013.
Schoppen’s bail for the second case was set at $40,000.
Comments