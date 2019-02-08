Son is charged with beating his 75-year-old mother

The son of a 75-year-old woman who was severely beaten in her home was charged with the beating.
Marlon Glasper, 51, of 9 Bougainville, East St. Louis, was charged Friday with four counts of domestic aggravated battery, East St. Louis Detective Luther Woods said. The charges stem from a call that sent police to Glasper’s home Sunday night about 10:20 p.m. to investigate an incident involving an injured elderly person.
Police arrived at the same time as the ambulance. They found a 75-year-old woman in her home severely beaten. Glasper, who lives with his mother, was not at the residence, and neither was a car that police learned belonged to the victim. A short time later, St. Louis police located Glasper and the car at a St. Louis casino.
Woods said the victim, whom he did not identify, is still hospitalized in serious condition.
Glasper was taken to the St. Clair County Jail. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.
Police said they do not know a motive for the beating. Family members could not be reached for comment.
