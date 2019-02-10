Crime

Fire at the Wood River Refinery sends one person to the hospital

By Carolyn P Smith

February 10, 2019 07:50 PM

A fire burns Sunday afternoon at the Wood River refinery owned by Phillips 66.
There was a fire Sunday afternoon at the Wood River Refinery owned by Phillips 66. A company spokesman said one person walked from the building to an awaiting ambulance and was taken to an area hospital.

A Wood River police officer who answered the phone at the police department Sunday evening referred all calls to Phillips 66. But he did say a call reporting the fire at the refinery came in at 4:32 p.m.

Joe Gannon, a spokesman for Phillip 66 said, “At approximately 4:30 p.m., on Sunday Feb. 10, there was an event at the refinery that resulted in a fire in one of the process units.

“The fire is isolated and under control. All employees and contractors have been accounted for,” Gannon said.

He said that one person was transported by ambulance to a local hospital. “The scene is stable. All off site community monitoring is showing no detection of air quality issues.”

Gannon said there are no other operating issues in the plant.

Carolyn Smith

Carolyn P. Smith has worked for the Belleville News-Democrat for 18 years and currently covers breaking news in the Metro-East. She graduated from the Journalism School at the University of Missouri at Columbia and says news is in her DNA.

