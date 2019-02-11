Fairview Heights man charged with breaking into cars, using stolen credit cards

A 22-year-old Fairview Heights man was charged Friday with stealing credit and debit cards from vehicles and then using those cards at local convenience stores.
Jaylon J. Lewis is accused of breaking into cars and stealing wallets, credit and debit cars three separate times on Chateau Drive, Peachtree Lane and Jennifer Drive, a release from Fairview Heights police stated.
Following those burglaries, police say Lewis used stolen credit and debit cards at convenience stores in Fairview Heights, Cahokia, Sauget and East St. Louis.
Police identified Lewis as a suspect through surveillance footage.
Lewis has been booked at the St. Clair County Jail and remained there Monday afternoon on an $80,000 bail.
He faces three counts of burglary and three counts of unlawful use of a debit or credit card. All six charges are felonies.
