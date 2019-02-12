Suspect at large after breaking into Collinsville home and crashing stolen car, police say

Collinsville police are searching for a man they say broke into a home Tuesday morning while the homeowners were asleep, stealing several items and fleeing briefly in the homeowner’s car before running away on foot.
A man broke into the house on South Chestnut Street around 6:20 a.m., according to a news release from Collinsville Police Department. While the homeowners were asleep upstairs, police discovered, the man stole several items from the house and put them in the homeowner’s car that was parked inside the garage.
As the man was leaving, the homeowner woke up and followed him outside, police wrote. The suspect took off in the stolen car, after hitting a tree. He fled in the car on southbound Chestnut Street before crashing into a ditch near the intersection of Illinois 159 and South Morrison Avenue.
He then ran away on foot.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Collinsville police, alongside officers from other agencies, used police K9s to search for the suspect but were unsuccessful.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Talbot at 618-344-2131 Ext 5279 or Crimestoppers at 866-371-5477.
Comments