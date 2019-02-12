Fairview Heights man charged in Caseyville shooting

A Fairview Heights man faces three felony charges in St. Clair County Court after police say he shot at another man in a Caseyville parking lot Monday.
Nicholas A. Drummond was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm endangering the bodily safety of an individual on Tuesday, Caseyville police said.
Police wrote that on Monday, Illinois State Police troopers heard several shots fired in the 2800 block of North 89th Street in Caseyville. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who said he’d been shot at in the parking lot of a business.
After interviewing witnesses, police learned that the suspect had fled to a home in Fairview Heights. Police from Fairview Heights and Caseyville responded to the residence and apprehended Drummond only an hour after the shooting.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to Belleville News-Democrat
#ReadLocal
Drummond’s bail was set at $100,000.
Comments