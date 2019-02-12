Crime

Fairview Heights man charged in Caseyville shooting

By Hana Muslic

February 12, 2019 08:58 PM

Nicholas A. Drummond, of Fairview Heights
Nicholas A. Drummond, of Fairview Heights Caseyville Police Department
Nicholas A. Drummond, of Fairview Heights Caseyville Police Department

A Fairview Heights man faces three felony charges in St. Clair County Court after police say he shot at another man in a Caseyville parking lot Monday.

Nicholas A. Drummond was charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated assault and reckless discharge of a firearm endangering the bodily safety of an individual on Tuesday, Caseyville police said.

Police wrote that on Monday, Illinois State Police troopers heard several shots fired in the 2800 block of North 89th Street in Caseyville. When they arrived on the scene, they found a man who said he’d been shot at in the parking lot of a business.

After interviewing witnesses, police learned that the suspect had fled to a home in Fairview Heights. Police from Fairview Heights and Caseyville responded to the residence and apprehended Drummond only an hour after the shooting.

Drummond’s bail was set at $100,000.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

  Comments  