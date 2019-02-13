Crime

Police say social media threats against Belleville West High School are not credible

By Hana Muslic

February 13, 2019 09:37 PM

Social media threats made against Belleville West High School on Wednesday are not credible, authorities say.

District 201 Superintendent Jeff Dosier said that there were two posts brought to the school’s attention Wednesday night. One was a screenshot of a Snapchat text conversation where students discussed a “hit-list.” The other was a photo sent around of a made-up document of red letters on a black background telling students not to come to school on Friday.

Lt. Mark Kroenig of the Belleville Police Department said that after an investigation, the threats were deemed not credible. Dosier sent a message out to parents Wednesday night relaying that information.

On Monday, the high school was placed on lockdown before being evacuated when a student told school authorities he’d brought a loaded gun to campus and it had been stolen. After an “extensive” search, Dosier told parents on Tuesday that no weapons had been discovered by police.

The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 15-year-old male student on Wednesday in connection with the loaded gun brought to campus. According to a release from the office, the student also possessed a knife at the time. That student is in police custody and will be for 30 days pending adjudication before the Juvenile Court Division.

Hana Muslic

Hana Muslic has been covering breaking news and crime for the Belleville News-Democrat since August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s College of Journalism and her previous work can be found in The Lincoln Journal-Star and The Kansas City Star.

