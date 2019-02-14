Crime

Three charged with armed home invasion in O’Fallon

By Hana Muslic

February 14, 2019 04:15 PM

Three young men have been charged in connection with an armed home invasion in O’Fallon this week.

On Thursday, the St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Montrail L. Clay, 20, of O’Fallon; Demario D. Reynolds Jr., 18, of Cahokia; and Marcus F. Johnson Jr., 19, of Fairview Heights, each with one count of home invasion with a firearm.

On Tuesday, O’Fallon police responded to the 600 block of White Oak Drive for a report of a home invasion, the department wrote in a news release. According to charging documents, the men pointed a semi-automatic gun at one of the residents of the home. Police said the gun has been accounted for and is in police custody.

According to the release, officers arrested two of the men right away, as they found them trying to leave the scene. The third man was identified and arrested on Wednesday. There were no injuries reported by anyone involved in the crime.

“Although we cannot verify the relationship between the victim and the suspects, we do not believe this crime was a random act of violence,” police wrote in the press release.

Bail for each of the men was set at $500,000. They are all being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

